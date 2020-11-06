Lubbock- Lucille I. Stevenson, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Wedgewood South Assisted Living in Lubbock, Texas. She was born on March 30 1928 in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter of Paul Frederick and Esther Gladys Bjork Moser.



Lucille graduated from Greeley County High School in 1946 and was a resident of Tribune, Kansas until 1950 when she married Bobbie Ray Stevenson in Raton, New Mexico in 1950. Soon after their marriage they moved to Texas. They resided and raised their family in Seagraves, Texas.



Lucille worked for the Farm Service Agency for over 40 years starting at a young age in Kansas. She worked the majority of her career serving the Farmers and Ranchers in Gaines County then became the office manager in Andrews County the last ten years of her service. During her employment she was and active member of Texas Association of County Office employees (TASCOE), the National Association of County Office Employees (NASCOE) and served as a director off and on for years. Following her retirement, they moved to San Angelo, Texas.



Survivors include two daughters, Bobbi R Bowling of Midland Texas, Belinda R Davis of Lubbock Texas, one brother Marvin Moser of Tribune, Kansas, one sister Catherine Hamaker of Gage Oklahoma, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob Stevenson, son Brake R Stevenson, one sister Vera Woods and one brother Robert Moser.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas with Jeri Farmer-Smith presiding.



Memorials in Lieu of Flowers may be written to the First Presbyterian Church or Greeley County EMT's both of Tribune, Kansas in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.



Burial will be in the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas.



Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, Kansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store