Fort Worth - Lucille Laverne Emma Voss Menzel, was born June 25, 1926. She died peacefully at the age of 92, on the morning of March 10, 2019, at Silverado Memory Care in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was born in Runnels County, Texas, to Edwin and Emily Voss. Lucille, the youngest of five siblings.
"Lucy" was a fun, outgoing woman who loved family and friends like no other. You would rarely see her without a smile on her face, and she was always eager to extend a helpful hand to friends and neighbors. She loved meeting people and worked most of her career in retail clothing, including over fifteen years at Sears and Roebuck. On February 22, 1975, she married Marvin Menzel of Thorndale, Texas. Lucille spent the next 42 years of her married life in Shallowater Texas with Marvin. She was active in their church, Redeemer Lutheran Church. She also blessed many shut-ins through her years of hospitality with the Meals on Wheels program.
After her husband's passing in 2017, Lucille moved to Ft. Worth to be closer to family. She was a devoted and godly wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and neighbor. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Menzel; parents, Edwin and Emily Voss; brothers, Elmer, Vanner, and Erwin Voss; and sister, Bertha Dorner.
She is survived by her son, Bill Briley (Pam); grandsons, Doug Briley (Rebecca), and Chris Briley (Kelli); great-grandchildren, Russell, Elizabeth, Lanham, Cole, Eva, and Asher; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2221 Avenue W (79411). Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019