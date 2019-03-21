|
|
Lubbock- Funeral services for Lucille Parker, age, 87 of Lubbock will be held at graveside, Wednesday, March 20 at 11 AM in the Cuthand Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wood Funeral Home in Bogata beginning at 10 AM before the service.
Lucille was born on October 18, 1931 in Red River County to Oscar and Margaret (Patton) Mayes. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sisters, Louise Cunningham, Brenda Mauldin, Patsy Mayes and a brother, Nolan Wade Mayes.
Surviving family includes; sons, Jimmy Langford of Loveland, CO, Rick Langford of Dallas, TX; daughters Becky Langford of Loveland, CO, and Lori Langford and her husband Scott Pederson of Lubbock, TX. Additional surviving family includes her sister, Murle Pratt of Detroit, TX; two brothers-in-law, Raymond Mauldin of Paris, TX and Harold Cunningham of Redwater, TX; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
For those desiring, memorials may be directed to, The Cuthand Cemetery Association, Care of, Wood Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Bogata, Texas 75417.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019