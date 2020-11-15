1/1
Lucille (Toliver) Pickering
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Lucille Toliver Pickering, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on November 13, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1932, in Weinert, Texas, to Joseph Luther and Ardonia Toliver. She graduated from Weinert High School in 1950 and was crowned Miss Haskell the same year. On March 9, 1951, Lucille married the love of her life, Raymond Pickering. They eventually moved to Lubbock for Raymond to begin college at Texas Tech. With Lucille's support, Raymond worked at Simmons Machine and Tool, Inc. and built the company into a major pump manufacturer. While Raymond spent many hours working to build the company, Lucille focused on raising and nurturing her three sons. Lucille was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother, and was fondly referred to as "Gran." Her many civic achievements include over 20 years of volunteering for the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary Club where she served a term as President, and her membership to the Lubbock Women's Club. Lucille and Raymond traveled extensively around the world, and also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome across the United States and Canada. The couple fell in love with Ruidoso, New Mexico, and made many precious family memories there. Lucille also loved Texas Tech athletics. She never missed a woman's basketball game and enjoyed cheering on the men's basketball and football teams.

Lucille's life was defined by her faith. She was always involved in bible studies, on church committees, and rarely missed a Sunday service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In 2018, she became an active resident at Raider Ranch where she enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards and dominos, and going to Texas Tech Women's Basketball games.

Lucille is survived by her three sons and their wives - David and Lugene Pickering, Jay and Dorothy Pickering, and Don and Cray Pickering, all of Lubbock; Seven grandchildren: Chad Pickering (Andi), Jenea Stone (Caleb), Clay Pickering, Troy Pickering (Morgan), Kaci Pickering, Fallon Pickering, and Britlyn Pickering; and six great grandchildren: Brooks and Blair Pickering (Chad), Palmer and Lucille Stone (Jenea), and Hadley and Tilly Pickering, and a new baby to be born in 2021 (Troy); and two sisters-in-law who were her best of friends, Peggy Pickering Hall and husband, Maurice, and Nancy Burton Toliver; plus her many beloved nephews and nieces. All loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, laughter, generosity and undying love for them.

Meeting her at the gates of Heaven and preceding her in death are her loving husband of 63 years, Raymond Pickering; her parents, Joseph Luther and Ardonia Toliver; her siblings, Eloise Perrin, Margaret Simmons, Elsie Marion, Joseph Luther Toliver, Jr. and Bailey Toliver; and sister-in-law Millie Pickering Kitchens Berry.

Though Lucille did not suffer from the illness, she admired the work of the Alzheimer's Association of Lubbock. The family ask that all memorial contributions be made to the Association in lieu of flowers. A private family celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved