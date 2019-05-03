Home

Lucille (Atkins) Rose


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille (Atkins) Rose Obituary
Lubbock- 76, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born to Frank and Arlena Atkins on January 24, 1943 in Marlin, TX. She attended Lubbock Public Schools where she graduated from Dunbar High School. Lucille was employed at Texas Instruments until she retired. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, James Rose, Sr.; two daughters, Cassandra Coleman (Bennie) and Pacasha Rose; three sons, James Rose, Jr., Tony Rose, and Michael Rose (Sheila); three brothers, Ellis Atkins (Eddie Lee), Charles Atkins, and Donald Atkins; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019
