Lubbock- Lucille Simpson, age 97 passed away October 22, 2020. She was born July 27, 1923 near Acuff, Texas.
She went to elementary school in Robertson, Texas where her parents, J.T. and Julia Meek farmed. Lucille graduated from Lubbock High School in 1941. She started her studies at Texas Tech that Fall. She met Clem Simpson in the college department at Calvary Baptist Church. Clem and Lucille married August 1, 1943. They moved to Amarillo to work at the Pantex Ordnance Plant where they assembled munitions for the war effort. After the war, they returned to Lubbock where they raised their four children.
The Simpson family were Charter Members of Oakwood Baptist Church. Lucille worked in Women's Missions, Sunday School, Training Union and always sang in the choir. Her life was dedicated to raising her children and serving her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem Burton Simpson; and their son, Julian Clement Simpson.
She is survived by her children: Shelley Garner and husband John of Lubbock, Brent Simpson and wife Cheryll of Lubbock, and Lisa Prestridge and husband Tom of Zionsville, IN; grandchildren; April Grusing, Amber Peterson, Jerod Simpson, Julia Simpson, Jordan Simpson, Bryce Simpson, Whitney Lambert, Morgan Didier; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Lubbock.
