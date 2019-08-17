|
Lubbock- Tulia, Texas-Funeral services for Lucy Blanche Milner, 100, of Lubbock will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 19 in the Tulia First United Methodist Church led by Ernie McGaughey, retired Methodist minister, and Russ Panzer, Tulia pastor. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery by Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Mrs. Milner passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born January 14, 1919 in the rural community of Center Plains in Swisher County. The youngest child of Charles and Jennie Fowler (Ollinger) Smiley, she attended school at Center Plains but graduated from Plainview High School with honors. She married Harvey Barker Milner on June 1, 1941. They had three children before moving to the Tulia area in 1951 where they lived until moving to Amarillo in 1997. They were married for 62 years. In 2003 she moved to Lubbock following the death of her husband.Barely a teenager, it was up to Lucy to drive her parents to Plainview and around the area as they never learned to drive. While raising three boys, being a farmer's wife and excelling at "home cooking", she was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Tulia. A long-standing member of United Methodist Women, she prepared and served meals for funerals and other church dinners for decades. She also participated in the Literary Arts Study Club in various capacities. Her areas of interest were gardening, yard work, sewing, needlepoint, quilting, and travel. She was able to visit all fifty states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Boyd and Becky Milner of Lubbock; a daughter in law, Linda Milner-Shipp of Tulia, four grandchildren, Derek Milner of Weatherford, Danielle Williams (Lance) of Panhandle, Lael James (Brad) of Lubbock, Mandy Tressler (Mike) of Castle Rock, Colorado; and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Harvey Glenn Milner and Larry Dan Milner, one grandson, Doug Milner, five brothers and one sister. The family suggests memorials be directed to First UMC of Tulia, 119 N. Briscoe, Tulia, Texas 79088 or to the Tulia Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 116, Tulia, Texas 79088. Visitation will be held Monday in Fellowship Hall of the church immediately following the service. The graveside service will be held following the visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019