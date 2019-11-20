|
Lubbock- Lucy Dell (McClure) Herron Brown, 93, was born on December 30, 1925, in DeQueen, Arkansas, to Thomas and Laura Reid McClure. She passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 in Lubbock where she had resided for the past 30 years.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, in Lubbock at the Agape Funeral Home Chapel, 6625 West 19th Street, and burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5740 West 19th Street.Lucy was one of seven children born to the McClure Family. In 1928, the family moved from Arkansas to northwest of Lubbock where Lucy's father acquired and worked a family farm. In 1943, Lucy graduated from Shallowater High School.While attending nursing school in Brownfield, Texas, Lucy met a young farmer, Alvin Herron, and in 1944, they married in Lovington, New Mexico. During World War II, Lucy and Alvin lived in Dallas, Texas while Alvin was stationed at Love Field. After the war, they returned to Brownfield, Texas, resumed farming, and raised two daughters. In 1945, Lucy gave birth to Laura Gayle Herron and, in 1949, to Melba Lou Herron. After Alvin's death in 1990, Lucy later married Robert Brown of Lubbock. Lucy was a long-time employee of Brownfield State Bank, and Atmos Energy until her retirement in 1989, when she moved to Lubbock. Lucy was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and Eastern Star. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Alvin (1990), her second husband, Bob Brown (1999), and daughters, Melba Lou Richards (2001), and Laura Gayle Thetford (2005). She was the last living of the seven McClure children which included two sisters Jo Barnett and Polly Middleton and brothers Bill, Jerry, Doc and Herschel. Lucy is survived by sons-in-law Felix N. Thetford of Dallas, and Don R. Richards of Lubbock; grandchildren; Robert N. Thetford and his wife Staci of Dallas, Reid H. Richards of Ocean Grove, New Jersey; and Raye Marie Richards of Sweetwater, Texas; and a great-grandaughter Laura Marie Thetford. Lucy is also survived by the children and grandchildren of the McClure and Herron families, and long-time caregiver Connie Adams of Lubbock. In addition, the family gratefully acknowledges the loving care and assistance provided by Lucy's niece Betty Swofford, and to Kristi Kerzee and all the other nurses and staff at The Plaza. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to "Meals on Wheels", or to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019