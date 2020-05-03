Home

More Obituaries for Lucy Ferguson
Lucy Ferguson


1939 - 2020
Lucy Ferguson Obituary
Lubbock- Lucy Ferguson, 81, of Lubbock, peacefully left to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for a later date. Lucy was born February 2, 1939 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Les and Estelle Lewis. She lived in Slaton the majority of her life. After graduating from Slaton High School, she married CG Ferguson on December 25, 1959. She worked many years in the retail industry. Lucy enjoyed reading and sharing her faith with others. She attended First Assembly of God Church in Lubbock. Lucy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Stacey Lynn Ferguson; and her sister, Betty Rogers. Lucy is survived by her daughter, Kim Ferguson of Lubbock; her son, Kevin Ferguson (Vicki) of Kauai, Hawaii; her granddaughter, Jordyn of Kauai, Hawaii; her sister, Dottie Jones (Joel) of Pottsboro, and her brother, Gene Lewis (Kelly) of Mounds, Oklahoma. The family suggest memorial donations to Slaton Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
