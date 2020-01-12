Home

Lucy Rodriguez Obituary
Tahoka- Lucy Rodriguez of Tahoka passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born March 23, 1958 in O'Donnell to Pete and Amelia (Esparza) Rodriguez, Sr. Lucy was a homemaker and raised several of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed attending church and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Tahoka.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Pete Rodriguez, Jr. and Manuel Rodriguez. Jr. both of Tahoka and eight sisters, Janie Morales of Lamesa, Tina Rodriguez of Tahoka, Mary Singleton of Tahoka, Frances Gomez of Post, Margie Lopez of Tahoka, Estella Moore of Lubbock, Lupe Rodriguez of Tahoka and Anita Garcia of Tahoka.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe Rodriguez and Johnny Rodriguez and one sister, Sally Rodriguez.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-8 PM and Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9AM until 8PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Tahoka. Services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church with interment to follow at Nevels Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
