Lubbock- Ludene Miller passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, after some years of gracious decline, at the age of 83. Through every battle, she remained strong and managed to keep her sweet funny wit, and even to death, she was tireless.
Ludene was born January 13, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas and lived her lifetime in the Lubbock and Wolfforth area. She retired from Farmers Coop Compress and was a long standing member of Temple Baptist Church. She loved her family, her church, and her God. No matter where she went, she had her Bible in her hand and her heart and from those words, she lived and breathed, until she was called HOME.
Ludene was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. and Avis Smith and her brother, Charlie Smith. She is survived by her two children, LaNee' Morse, of Richardson, Texas and Blaine Miller (and wife, Georgia Miller), of Lubbock, Texas, 8 grandchildren (and spouses) plus 2 bonus grandchildren (and spouses), 13 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She loved deeply and "spoiled" greatly!
Her life will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019, 3:00 pm at Temple Baptist Church in Lubbock. Pastor Steve Miller and Rev. Jason Morse will officiate.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019