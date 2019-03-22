|
Levelland- Luis G. Mejorda, 59, of Levelland passed away March 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Fr. Ernesto Lopez and Fr. Jonathan Phillips officiating. Burial will be held at Whiteface Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday March 22nd, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. at Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Under the Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland Special Thanks to UMC, Levelland P.D. & Levelland EMS & Fire Dept.Staff.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019