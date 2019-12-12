Home

1958 - 2019
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Luis L. Rodriguez, 84, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 10:00am Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Patricks Church. Graveside services will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Rosary services will be from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Guajardo Funeral Home. Luis passed away December 9, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1935 in Pawnee, Texas, to Simon and Delores Rodriguez. Luis married Julia Montoya on July 8, 1958. Luis was owner to various businesses, including Rodriguez Concrete and Rodriguez Auto. Loved ones include sons Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Juan Ernesto Rodriguez (spouse Teresa) Andrew Rodriguez, Rafael Rodriguez, Ramiro Rodriguez (spouse Linda), Luis Rodriguez Jr (spouse Olga), Angel Rodriguez, Martin Rodriquez (Johanna) and Luis Cuellar (Kristina). Daughters include Louisa Arriaga (spouse Gregorio), Lupe Arocha (spouse Gilbert), Victoria Rodriguez, and Delores Sanchez (spouse Michael), 36 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren. Preceded in death include wife Julia Rodriguez, sons Luis and Leroy Rodriguez, and daughters Mary and Beatrice Rodriguez (Lomas).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
