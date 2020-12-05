1/1
Luisa (De La Cerda) Herrera
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Luisa De La Cerda Herrera was born on June 21, 1926 in Ballinger, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aurelio Herrera; her parents, Jesus De La Cerda and Eduvijes Hernandez Alfaro; her brothers, George Ornelaz, Jesus De La Cerda, Jr., Eustacio De La Cerda, Tano De La Cerda, Estevan De La Cerda, Juan De La Cerda; her sisters, Maria Ornelaz, Rosita Alfaro, Angelita Jalomo, and Juana Moreno.

Luisa is survived by her brothers, Martin (Eva) Gomez, David Alfaro, Frank (Juana) Alfaro, Jose De La Cerda, Richard (Sarah) Alfaro; her sisters, Yolanda (Rumaldo) Jalomo, Olivia Villapando, Teresa Mendoza, Henrietta Escobar, Martha (Jose) Madrigal; her children, Lupe (Johnny) Rodriquez, Victoria (Naun) Acevedo, Lucio D Florez, Rose Lee, Rebecca (Eddie) Cavazos; nineteen grand-children, thirty-one great-grand-children, thirty-eight great-great-grand-children.

Luisa worked at St. Mary's hospital in Lubbock, Texas for over 20 years. She was a member of the Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas for many years. She loved her big family and enjoyed the laughter of all of her grandchildren. She will be missed by her loving family and will be welcomed with open arms by those who passed before her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved