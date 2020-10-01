1/1
Lupe (Olguin) Hernandez
1957 - 2020
Abernathy- Rosary for Lupe Hernandez, 63, of Abernathy, TX, will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, in the same church with the same officiant. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Lupe died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. She was born January 23, 1957 in Lubbock to Manuel and Luisa (Castillo) Olguin. She married George A. Hernandez July 6, 1974 in Abernathy. Lupe had a love for floral design and home decorating. At the age of 15, she began working for Dorothy Stephens. She was a devoted member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and loved her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband , 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Lupe is survived by her two children, Andy Hernandez and Gracie Martinez and husband Joe and 2 grandchildren, Alivia and Ethan Hernandez, 2 brothers, Tony and Rueben Olguin, 6 sisters, Josie Soto, Margaret Olivas, Adelina Figurora, Dominga Olguin, Irene Betancur and Ramona Olguin and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
