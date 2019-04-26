|
Lubbock- 84, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Bryan, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughter, Geraldene Coleman and Janie Mae Douglas; one son, Dave Allen, Jr.; four grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Millennium Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019