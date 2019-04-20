|
|
Lubbock- L.G. Boyd, 78, of Lubbock, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born August 1, 1940 to Weldon "Pud" and Oleta (Seagler) Boyd in Lubbock. L.G. married Lela Monroe on January 25, 1964 in LaMarque, Texas.
L.G. graduated from Idalou High School in 1958.He received his Bachelor's from Abilene Christian College and received his Master's in Education from Lubbock Christian College. He was a dedicated educator with a passion for special education students. The majority of his career was spent as the Director of the East Plains Educational Co-op (EPEC). He also worked with other school districts including Andrews and Lubbock ISD. He was active in various Texas educator associations throughout his career.
L.G. was truly a servant of God. He was always willing to serve in any capacity in his church homes. He was a longtime member of Emma Church of Christ in Ralls and most recently Andrews Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Stephanie Boyd; sons, Gregg Boyd, Weldon Kregg Boyd, Stephen Boyd; sister-in-law, Shirley Hammond; five grandchildren, James Boyd, Brittany Boyd, Christian, Victoria, and Keeley Boyd; and three great-grandchildren; special family friends, Jodie and Goldye Wallace and Linda Creaser.
He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and brother, Richard Boyd.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Milwaukee Church of Christ with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019