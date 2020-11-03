Lubbock- Lydia Montelongo Lara, 82, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1938 to Victor and Jesusa (Garcia) Montelongo in Calvert, Texas. Lydia married Frank E. Lara, Sr. in Franklin, Texas on August 22, 1954. She was a strong woman, loyal wife of 65 years, loving mother, and grandmother. Lydia had a strong faith in God and taught her children to put God and family first and that love, and charity begins at home. She was a fulltime homemaker for her family and was a very generous and compassionate person.Lydia is survived by her husband, Frank E. Lara, Sr.; her children, Frank Lara, Jr., Connie Leal, Lucille L. Whitfield, Diane M. Lara, Victor M. Lara, Sandra L. Sauceda and Gracie L. Garcia; her brothers, Joe Montelongo and Victor Montelongo; sisters, Sadie Hernandez, Lola Sustaita, Beatrice Lopez, Mary Trevino and Virginia Hernandez; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Jesusa Montelongo and her brother, Peter Montelongo.Visitation for Lydia will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10AM until 8PM at the Venue on Broadway with Rosary being recited at 6:00PM. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with interment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.