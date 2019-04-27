|
Lubbock- Lydia "Jita" Mecalco-Freeman of Lubbock passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born April 3, 1960 to Jose De La Luz, Sr. and Noemi Honesto Mecalco in O'Donnell. Lydia graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1978, she attended West Texas State University, South Plains College and received her Business Management Degree from Wayland Baptist University in 2004. She married the love of her life since 1990, Edward I. Freeman, Jr. May 15, 2015 in Lubbock. Lydia worked for Texas Tech University as a Travel Service Supervisor for 34 years until retiring in 2016. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward; her mother, Noemi; siblings, Sammy John Arce, Leopoldo Luis Mecalco, Bernie Mecalco and wife Sara, Jose De La Luz Mecalco, Jr. and wife Michelle, Joshua Mecalco Sr. and wife Crystal, Minner Mecalco, Maricruz Mecalco Valenzuela and husband Adam, Michelle Mecalco, Graciela Mendoza and husband Rene all of Lubbock, Esmeralda Salazar and husband Eliseo of Morton; and Norma Mecalco of O'Donnell; sister-in-law, Deborah Mecalco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jose in 1997; her son, Matthew Isaiah Mecalco Freeman in 1992; brother, Christopher Daniel Mecalco in 2012; grandparents, Tomasita "Chita" Honesto in 2014 and Bernaldino "Nino" Honesto in 1985.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway with rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial to follow at O'Donnell Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Southwest Cancer Center at UMC, 602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019