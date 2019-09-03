|
Lubbock- Lydia Ruiz Licon, 56, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1963 in Rock Falls, Illinois to Johnny and the late, Celia Ruiz. She married Benjamin "Ben" Licon on February 10, 1984 in Lubbock, Texas. She was a 1983 graduate of Coronado High School and worked for Lubbock Independent School District for 15 years as a Special Needs Aid and a Physical Education Aid. Lydia enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with family and friends. Lydia loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play soccer and other sports which brought joy and a huge smile to her face. She often volunteered her time with organizations such as the 4B Cancer Bike Rally, Den Mother for the Boy Scouts, PTA Member at Wright Elementary and Cavazos Middle School, and Soccer Mom Extraordinaire. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Lydia was preceded in death by her son, Baby Ben Licon, III, and her mother, Celia Ruiz. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin "Ben" Licon; her father, Johnny Ruiz; her son, Matthew Licon; Daughters, Sonya Licon, and fiance Larry Blaylock, Maranda Licon-Wheeler and Husband Derrick Wheeler, and Samantha Licon; her four precious grandchildren, Nariah, Maleah, Nadia, and Ayden all of Lubbock.
Visitation for Lydia Ruiz Licon will began, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church with Father Jim McCartney officiating. Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019