Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Lyman Nedeau


1942 - 2020
Lyman Nedeau Obituary
Lubbock- Lyman Harold Nedeau, 77 of Lubbock, passed away April 22, 2020. Mr. Nedeau was born to Harold and Edna Nedeau on June 3, 1942 in Muskegon, MI. He graduated Muskegon Catholic Central in 1960 and married Gloria Davis on December 3, 1971. He was a member of Broadway Church of Christ and retired from the United States Air Force in 1980 and Southwestern Public Services Co. in 1996. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime, including building models, fishing, camping, and reloading just to name a few. He was a great storyteller, a meticulous collector, and had an eclectic taste in food. Mr. Nedeau is preceded in death by his mother and wife. Lyman is survived by his father, Harold Nedeau of Muskegon, MI; his daughters, Monica (James) Johns of Lubbock and Jennifer (Andy) Hagopoylos of Lubbock; grandchildren, Jessica Haopoylos, Shelby Johns, Gunner Johns, and Ashlyn Hagopoylos; sister, Rosemarie Nedeau-Cayo of Kalamazoo, MI; brother, Craig (Lori) Nedeau of Springlake, MI; and sister, Ann Nedeau of Portage, MI; 2 nephews and 3 nieces. A private viewing will be on Monday at 11am. Graveside services are still to be determined. A memorial service will take place on a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Services are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
