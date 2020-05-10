Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Lynn Ida Bracy


1957 - 2020
Lynn Ida Bracy Obituary
Lubbock- 62 passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lynn was born to Artie and Cleo Bracy on November 10, 1957. She was employed by the State of Texas for many years. She attended Greater St. James Baptist Church. Lynn is survived by daughter, Kleves Shelby; son, Kenji Bracy; 3 sisters, Billie Bob Nichols, Ruth Hill Vevacruz, and Coquese Cooper; 2 brothers, Arnett Bracy and Alvin Bracy; 2 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
