Lubbock- Lynnita Hufstedler of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, May 21st. She was born in Dallas, TX on October 23rd, 1935 to Denver and Juanita Jacobs, she was 84 years young. The family moved to Lubbock in 1950 from Dallas. She attended school at Lubbock High graduating in 1954. After graduating she enrolled in Texas Tech University graduating in 1958 with a BS degree in Education. She met and married Don Hufstedler after graduating. They moved to Plainview where they started their family and were very active in the community
In 1977 the family moved to Lubbock where Lynnita was very active in the Lubbock community participating in Lubbock Christian College Associates, Lubbock Women's Club, Antique Club, and Needle Club. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. She loved to travel, cook, and garden, attend the Lubbock Symphony, tea parties & spending time with her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Emmett, Leland, Alicia, and Tyson. She led a godly life and set a never ending example of love, kindness, gratitude, selflessness, and fun.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Don Hufstedler, her four children, seven grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends each and every day.
Private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 1:00PM under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020