Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynnita Hufstedler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynnita Hufstedler


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynnita Hufstedler Obituary
Lubbock- Lynnita Hufstedler of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, May 21st. She was born in Dallas, TX on October 23rd, 1935 to Denver and Juanita Jacobs, she was 84 years young. The family moved to Lubbock in 1950 from Dallas. She attended school at Lubbock High graduating in 1954. After graduating she enrolled in Texas Tech University graduating in 1958 with a BS degree in Education. She met and married Don Hufstedler after graduating. They moved to Plainview where they started their family and were very active in the community

In 1977 the family moved to Lubbock where Lynnita was very active in the Lubbock community participating in Lubbock Christian College Associates, Lubbock Women's Club, Antique Club, and Needle Club. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. She loved to travel, cook, and garden, attend the Lubbock Symphony, tea parties & spending time with her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Emmett, Leland, Alicia, and Tyson. She led a godly life and set a never ending example of love, kindness, gratitude, selflessness, and fun.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Don Hufstedler, her four children, seven grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends each and every day.

Private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 1:00PM under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynnita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now