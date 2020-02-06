|
|
Lubbock- Glynn Morgan passed from this life and entered into light on February 3, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm today, February 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Broadway Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Glynn Morgan was born on October 27, 1934 in Mitchell County, Texas to Blaine and Birdie Morgan, a long hoped for son following three older sisters. He graduated from Colorado City High School in 1952 and earned a business degree from Texas Tech University in 1960. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was an active alumnus. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany. He liked to say it was a perfect time to be in the Army because no one was mad at anyone right then. He was very proud of his service and avidly supported the military.
Glynn married Louise Rather in 1961. She died of cancer in 1977, leaving him with four young children. In 1981 he married a young widow, Jan Lewis Stout, and they blended two families.
Glynn co-owned M&M Service Center from 1975 until 2018. He owned and operated several other automotive related businesses in prior years. He was president of the Downtown Kiwanis Club and was a former District Lt. Governor for Kiwanis International. He was a long-time member of Broadway Church of Christ, where he previously served as an Elder. As a young father he was active in Indian Guides, the Maedgen Elementary PTO, coached his sons' sports teams, and he taught Sunday School. In later years he enjoyed world travel, golf, hospital and shut-in visitation, grandchildren, and a host of friends.
Survivors include: his wife, Jan; children: Andrea (Joel) James of Houston; Matt (Cherie) Morgan of Cypress; Mark (Ellen) Stout of Boulder, CO; Mitch (Cyndi) Morgan of Lubbock; Ty Morgan of Plainview; and Todd (Holly) Stout of Coppell. His grandchildren include Sarah (Jake) Michaels; Joseph Cole Morgan; Haley (Toby) Higginbotham; Lincoln (Holly) James; Mickinzie (Jeff) Morgan Nabors, M.D.; Reece Morgan; Keeley Morgan; Caleb Morgan; Lauren James; Spencer Morgan; Leo Stout; Henry Stout; nine great-grandchildren; a very special mother-in-law, Lee Lewis Beinrucker; brother-in-law Jerry Lewis (Lynn); and David Lewis (Pam.)
Along with his parents, Glynn is preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Morgan, and three older sisters.
In addition to the visitation, the family will also be available to visit one hour prior to the beginning of the funeral service.
The Children's Home of Lubbock https://childshome.org/giving/ and Texas Boys Ranch https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate are suggested as charities for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020