1/1
Mabel V. Osorio
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levelland- Mrs. Mabel V. Osorio 91 years old passed away on Thursday October 8th, 2020 in Levelland. She was born on May 28th, 1929 in Lake Arthur, N.M.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Monday October 12th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland. Officiating: Fr. Rene Perez Music by: Johnny Vasquez Burial: City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland. Visitation : Saturday and Sunday Oct.10th. & 11th, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 P.M. Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Levelland. Survivors : Son: Ruben Frescaz, Daughter: Bobby Ruth Cardenas, Grandchildren: Matt and Nathan Cardenas and Ms. Yvonne Smith Great Grand children: 6

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved