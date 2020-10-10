Levelland- Mrs. Mabel V. Osorio 91 years old passed away on Thursday October 8th, 2020 in Levelland. She was born on May 28th, 1929 in Lake Arthur, N.M.



Funeral Services: Will be held on Monday October 12th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland. Officiating: Fr. Rene Perez Music by: Johnny Vasquez Burial: City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland. Visitation : Saturday and Sunday Oct.10th. & 11th, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 P.M. Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Levelland. Survivors : Son: Ruben Frescaz, Daughter: Bobby Ruth Cardenas, Grandchildren: Matt and Nathan Cardenas and Ms. Yvonne Smith Great Grand children: 6



