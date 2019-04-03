Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Mable Irene Guhl, 94, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Hodges Chapel at First Christian Church. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5th in the Dickens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Mable by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Mable passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2019. She was born October 30, 1924 in Dickens, TX to Johnny and Gwendolyn Parker Blakley. She graduated from Patton Springs High School in Afton, Texas in 1941. Mable married Raymond Futch on October 10, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1993. She attended Odessa Business College in 1958 -1959. She worked in the banking industry for over twenty years, retiring in 1984. She taught Sunday School for over forty years. She married Clarence Guhl on January 18, 1997. They were members of First Christian Church.



Loved ones include spouse, Clarence Guhl; son, Raymond Ted Futch and wife, Kathy; daughter, Gloria Holley and husband, Tom; sister, Doris Heagy; sister, Johnnie White and husband, Dale; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Memorials are suggested to the . Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019