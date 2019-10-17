|
|
Abernathy- Macee Belle Grabber was born October 3, 1995 and took her place beside her Heavenly Father October 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Dream Center 1111 30th St. Lubbock Saturday Ocober 19, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Macee grew up in Abernathy and graduated in 2014. She is survived by her parents Kayla and Russell Flanary, Wewoka, OK and David Wymer, Lubbock, TX. Four siblings, Megan Lovelace, Justin Wymer, Madeline Wymer and Audrey Wymer. Macee Belle was a firefly, she lit up every room she entered, her energy and smile were contagious. She loved her family and friends with an abundance that overflowed and always had a kind word for everyone she met.
Macee was baptized and restored her faith at The New Legacy Home for Women and the family would request donations to the home in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019