Shallowater- Machelle Denise Terrebonne, 62 of Shallowater passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born March 13, 1956 in Denison, Texas. Machelle graduated from Frenship High School in 1974 and attended South Plains College where she graduated from the Vocational Nursing Program in 1991. She practiced as an LVN for 28 years and was very involved in her work with the Lubbock Juvenile Detention Center.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christy Lee; grandson, Thaxton Campbell; granddaughter, Skyler Follis all of Shallowater. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Lois Irby; and one sister, Andrea Irby.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019