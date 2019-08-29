|
|
Lubbock- 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born April 11, 1941 to David and Lorene Cole in Bethany, LA. Mac graduated high school in Royal Springs, TX. He also worked for Scoggin & Dickey for ten plus years. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Charlene Cole; two daughters, Lafonda Hartfield and Tamika Devereaux; two sons, Mack Cole, Jr. (Nicky) and Jeremy Cole; two sisters, Kaylene Childers (John) and Ozell Turman (Adell); three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church of Christ. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019