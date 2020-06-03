Madeline Cordero-Morris
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Madeline Cordero Morris, 59, of Lubbock passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Madeline was born August 13, 1960 in Manhattan, New York to the late Israel Cordero Nieves and Maria Luisa Latorres. She grew up in Santurce, Puerto Rico, being raised by her grandmother. After her grandmother's passing, she knew her calling was to be a nurse, so she graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and later became a RN practicing in the pediatric field.

While living in Puerto Rico she met and married her best friend, Gordon Morris. The couple moved to Lubbock 18 years ago and are members of Lubbock Mission Church. Madeline will be most remembered for the love she showed to people, the welcoming hugs of friendship and acceptance, and the way people were drawn to her magnetic personality.

Madeline is survived by her husband of 23 years, Gordon Morris; two children, Gordon David Morris, Jr. of Austin, and Sofia Morris-Cordero of Lubbock; three siblings; and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Madeline's services will also be livestreamed at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved