Lubbock- Madeline Cordero Morris, 59, of Lubbock passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Madeline was born August 13, 1960 in Manhattan, New York to the late Israel Cordero Nieves and Maria Luisa Latorres. She grew up in Santurce, Puerto Rico, being raised by her grandmother. After her grandmother's passing, she knew her calling was to be a nurse, so she graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and later became a RN practicing in the pediatric field.
While living in Puerto Rico she met and married her best friend, Gordon Morris. The couple moved to Lubbock 18 years ago and are members of Lubbock Mission Church. Madeline will be most remembered for the love she showed to people, the welcoming hugs of friendship and acceptance, and the way people were drawn to her magnetic personality.
Madeline is survived by her husband of 23 years, Gordon Morris; two children, Gordon David Morris, Jr. of Austin, and Sofia Morris-Cordero of Lubbock; three siblings; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Madeline's services will also be livestreamed at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.