Levelland- With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mae Beth Collins, our loving and devoted wife, mother, nana and friend to all whose lives she touched, on January 11, 2020.
She was born in Lamesa, Texas on November 17, 1958 to Morris and Norma Grizzle. She was a 1977 graduate of Lamesa High School. Mae Beth married her loving husband, Michael Collins, on April 7, 1978 in Lamesa, Texas. They spent 41 wonderful years together. Mae Beth loved traveling and was able to go on many amazing trips with her husband making memories of a life time.
Mae Beth was a nurse for 31 years, working the majority of that time with Dr. Doug Klepper and recently Dr. Benjamin Wolcott. She worked side by side with her longtime friend and co-worker, Kim Johnson. Mae Beth touched many lives and was loved by many. She loved taking care of children and had a spirit, gentleness and compassion that put children at ease.
She lived life to the fullest and she lived BIG. Mae Beth loved her family and friends and through her humble, kind, and loving spirit she leaves a legacy to her children and grandchildren that will never be forgotten. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way; she was a true angel on earth.
She is preceded in death by her father Morris Jasper Grizzle, her mother Norma Earle Grizzle, and her sister Robbie Ann Grizzle.
Mae Beth is survived by her husband, Michael of Levelland, Texas; her daughters Kendra Lane and spouse Chase Lane of Ropesville, Texas; Myka Garcia and spouse Nathan Garcia of Ingram, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Brayden Garcia, Jackson Garcia, Gavin Garcia, Addyson Garcia, Maesyn Lane, and Kennedy Lane; her sister Kathy O'Blad of Tokeland, Washington; and numerous family members, friends, co-workers and patients.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on January 15, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 301 Cherry St., Levelland, Texas. Interment will follow at the City of Levelland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806)897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020