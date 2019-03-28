Home

Mae Lois West


Mae Lois West


1938 - 2019
Mae Lois West Obituary
Lubbock- 80, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mae was born on June 14, 1938 to the parentage of Letha Steward and Roy Woodard in Oakwood, TX. She attended Community Baptist Church. Mae leaves to cherish her memory; Mae Evelyn Taylor; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings, Ethel McCoy, Joe Steward (Betty), Lucy White (Fred), and Eula Cage; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. Wake will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
