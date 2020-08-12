Lubbock- The family of Maggie Martinez will celebrate her life of 63 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at San Ramon Catholic Church. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Wednesday at 7:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service and rosary will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.