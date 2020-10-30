Bryan, TX- Mahlon Miller Coulson passed away on Monday, October 27, 2020, in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 85. Mahlon was born in Gentry, Arkansas on October 26, 1935, and spent his childhood between Arkansas and the panhandle of Texas.



Mahlon graduated from Plainview High School and West Texas State University, where he met his wife of 63 years, Nell Dean (Flowers). Mahlon and Nell settled in Lubbock, Texas, where Mahlon earned a masters degree from Texas Tech University. Mahlon and Nell moved to Bryan, Texas, in 2014. In Lubbock, Mahlon had a 36 year career in Lubbock ISD as a teacher, school administrator and counselor. He loved his work in LISD and provided heartfelt support and guidance for many people over his years in the schools. Mahlon loved serving the Lord and was constantly involved in church activities through teaching Sunday School, going on mission trips, and offering his love and support to anyone in need. Mahlon also served in The Gideons for many years. Mahlon lived a life of purpose and was a faithful friend to many. He always loved his days playing with his grandchildren, reading Louis L'Amour novels, playing golf with his friends, fishing or traveling with Nell.



Mahlon was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Fern Coulson, and his sister, Roberta King and her husband Ernest.



Mahlon was calm, gentle and wise, and he leaves a legacy of faithfulness to the Lord. Mahlon is survived by his wife, Nell, and his children, Rachel Cuthbert, Eddie Coulson and Eddie's wife, Sally. Mahlon had five grandchildren that he loved dearly, Linsay Humphrey (Chad), Hannah Long (Matt), Josiah Cuthbert, Katie Coulson (Greg Dunlavey) and Scott Coulson (Caroline) and four great-grandchildren, Cade and Cole Humphrey and Hayes and Sadie Coulson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A small graveside service will be held at Bryan City Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 am. A memorial service will be held in the future at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas or to Gideons International in Nashville, Tennessee.



