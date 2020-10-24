Lubbock- Funeral Mass for Maisie Hernandez, 43, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Rosary services will be held at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sanders Memorial Chapel. Maisie passed away October 22, 2020. She was born September 6, 1977 in Lubbock, TX to Narciso Davila, Jr. and Maria Tijerina Davila. She married Anthony Reyna and they shared many wonderful years togetherPreceded in death by her parents; daughter, J'Lynne Miracle.Loved ones include spouse Anthony Reyna; daughter Tatiana Hernandez; son Devin Jae Hernandez; daughter Maeghan Reyna; brother Aubie Davila and wife, Virginia; grandchildren Ava and Cameron Jones; several nieces and nephews.