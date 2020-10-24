1/1
MAISIE DAVILA HERNANDEZ
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAISIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Funeral Mass for Maisie Hernandez, 43, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Rosary services will be held at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sanders Memorial Chapel. Maisie passed away October 22, 2020. She was born September 6, 1977 in Lubbock, TX to Narciso Davila, Jr. and Maria Tijerina Davila. She married Anthony Reyna and they shared many wonderful years together

Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, J'Lynne Miracle.

Loved ones include spouse Anthony Reyna; daughter Tatiana Hernandez; son Devin Jae Hernandez; daughter Maeghan Reyna; brother Aubie Davila and wife, Virginia; grandchildren Ava and Cameron Jones; several nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Rosary
07:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Interment
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved