Malinda Williams Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Malinda Williams, 99, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Trinity Church Chapel with Pastor David Savage officiating. Graveside services will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 8th at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Malinda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Malinda passed away May 4, 2019. She was born December 8, 1919 in McCaulley , TX to John Franklin and Millie Drennan. Malinda married James (Jim) Williams on June 19, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was a member of Trinity Church for over fifty years.

Loved ones include one son, John Krartzer, and two daughters, Barbara Phillips and her husband, Benson and Dana Bumpus and her husband, John; eight grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
