Lubbock - It was late morning on a spring day in the early 1950's when Mamie's mother, Elizabeth Hughes, heard a knock on the front door of the small home in Boling, TX.
"Good morning, ma'am," the tall white man said warmly. "You have kids?"
"Yes, sir," Elizabeth answered.
"I wanna hire 'em to work my fields. It pays good money," he said. Elizabeth, a tiny black woman who stood 4'11", had to look up to meet the expectant gaze of the white man at her door.
"You got children?" she asked, the corners of her mouth tugging into a sly smile.
"Yep," he answered. "Three of 'em."
"Where yo' kids right now?" Elizabeth asked, her gaze unwavering.
"They in school, ma'am," he answered.
"So what make you think my children ain't in school?" she asked. "My kids can't work yo' field. They gettin' an education."
Mamie Dewberry's parents' deep commitment to education inspired in her a love of learning. She graduated as valedictorian of Boling Vocational High School in Wharton County, then graduated from Prairie View A&M University and started her teaching career in Houston. She later moved to Lubbock, TX where she taught freshman English for 37 years at Mackenzie Junior High School, serving as chair of the school's English department, attending conferences across the country to help write curriculum, and later serving as Lubbock president of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. She also served children for almost 30 years at St. Luke Baptist Church of Lubbock, acting as chair of Christian education and director of Vacation Bible School. Her husband of 40 years, Henry Dewberry served as chair of the deacon board and Mamie was a deaconess, visiting the sick and caring for the underserved. The two also sang in the choir, delivered for Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the South Plains Food Bank. Mamie later continued her service at Westmont Christian Church as well as Rising Star Baptist church in Lubbock. Two years ago, she and her husband moved to Rochester, NY with Mamie's only child. Mamie went home to be with the Lord at 4:18 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Her daughter and nieces were by her side. She spoke her final words to her daughter the Tuesday before her death. She was struggling to speak after several strokes, but suddenly said clearly, "God's got me! God's got me! God is good!" Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Deanna Dewberry Mitchell (Gary) and her sister, Alberta Hughes of Iago, TX. Her brothers, Jesse Hughes (Julia) and Clarence Hughes (Lucille) both of Houston are deceased as are her parents, Jesse and Elizabeth Hughes of Boling TX. Also cherishing her memory are six nieces, two nephews, three stepdaughters, two stepsons, her three grandchildren, Ethan, Maxwell, and Mackenzie, as well a host of step grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Mamie's homegoing celebration will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church located at 6602 FM 442 Road, Boling TX, 77420. A wake will be held from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home located at 110 N East Avenue, Wharton, TX 77488. In lieu of flowers, Mamie would like for donations to be given to Lubbock Meals on Wheels and the South Plains Food Bank. Mamie's favorite song was "May the work I've done, speak for me." Today that work not only speaks, but lives as a legacy of service instilled in all she touched.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019