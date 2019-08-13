|
Lubbock- Manases Flores Gauna passed away on August 10, 2019. Family and friends will gather for a praise and worship celebration today, August 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A service to celebrate his life of 83 years is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Parkway Drive Church of Christ. We invite you to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Manases's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Manases F. Gauna was born on July 8, 1936, to Juan Severo and Rosa Gauna in O'Donnell, Texas. Manases married Rosa Rivera on May 1, 1956, in Lubbock, Texas. They lived in Lubbock until 1966 when they moved to Michigan. Retiring from General Motors in 1998, after 32 years, they made their way back to Lubbock in 1999 where they have lived since.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Gauna; their children, Juan Severo Gauna and wife, Cindy; Henry Jay Gauna and wife, Dolores; Becky Ann Adames and husband, Angelo; Phillip Roy Gauna and wife, Marcy; 17 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruben Gauna and wife, Guadalupe; Oralia Houser, Reynaldo Gauna and wife, Dorothy; Alicia Reyes and husband, Sonny; and Rosa Pauda; sisters-in-law, Lucy Crawford and husband, Coy; Susan Campos and husband, David; and Margie Gauna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Severo and Rosa Gauna; children, Thomas and Paul Edward Gauna; siblings, Severo Gauna and Eliseo Gauna and wife, Rachel; and brother-in-law, Gene Houser.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019