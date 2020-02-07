|
Brownfield- Funeral services for Manuel G. Dominguez will be held 10am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Jose Kochuparambil officiating. Burial will follow in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
There will be a family visitation from 12pm to 8pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Rosary will be held 6 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Manuel passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born August 31, 1956 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico to Natividad and Teresa G. Dominguez. Manuel was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic church. He was a very social and grandly man. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking with everyone. Manuel was always willing to help anyone. He is preceded in death by his parents, Natividad and Teresa Dominguez, brother, Jose Luis Dominguez and sister Gregoria Bueno.
Manuel is survived by his three children, Rachel Gabaldon and husband, Peter, of Lubbock, Monica Dominguez of Georgetown, Manuel Dominguez, Jr. and wife Jessica, of Brownfield; five grandchildren, Gabby Franco, Brianna Gabaldon, Jocelyn Franco, Ivan Dominguez, Azanea Dominguez; brother, Ramon Dominguez of Brownfield; six sisters, Dulces Hernandez of Carlsbad, NM, Lala Rey of Ojinaga, Mexico, Inez Molina of Brownfield, Emilia Martinez of Lubbock, Luz Elena Dominguez of Lubbock, and Pilar Navarro of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020