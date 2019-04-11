Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Vela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel H. Vela


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel H. Vela Obituary
Brownfield, Texas- Services for Manuel H. Vela, 83 of Brownfield will be 2:00p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in the

Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Jimmy Vela. Burial will be in the Terry

County Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home.

He was born to the late Lorenzo "Lencho" Flores and Barbarita Hinojosa Vela July 17, 1935 in Yorktown, Texas. He moved to Brownfield in 1960 where he farmed and was also a musician,

Playing with the Pete Morales Y Conjunto Band for many years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Domingo H. Vela and two sisters, Chriselda Vela Gonzales and Palmira Vela Puente.

Survivors include former spouse Sylvia Vela, two sons, Daniel and Manuel both of Brownfield; one daughter, Diana Luna of Zwolle, Louisiana; four brothers Ysmael, Eleazar, Edmundo and David all of Victoria, Texas; six grandchildren, Jamie Vela, Mark Vela, Johnathan Vela, Kristen Wylie, Bryan Vela and Derrick Vela and five great grandchildren.

A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now