Brownfield, Texas- Services for Manuel H. Vela, 83 of Brownfield will be 2:00p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in the
Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Jimmy Vela. Burial will be in the Terry
County Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home.
He was born to the late Lorenzo "Lencho" Flores and Barbarita Hinojosa Vela July 17, 1935 in Yorktown, Texas. He moved to Brownfield in 1960 where he farmed and was also a musician,
Playing with the Pete Morales Y Conjunto Band for many years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Domingo H. Vela and two sisters, Chriselda Vela Gonzales and Palmira Vela Puente.
Survivors include former spouse Sylvia Vela, two sons, Daniel and Manuel both of Brownfield; one daughter, Diana Luna of Zwolle, Louisiana; four brothers Ysmael, Eleazar, Edmundo and David all of Victoria, Texas; six grandchildren, Jamie Vela, Mark Vela, Johnathan Vela, Kristen Wylie, Bryan Vela and Derrick Vela and five great grandchildren.
A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019