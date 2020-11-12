Lubbock- The family of Manuel Juarez will celebrate his life of 62 years at 1 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will gather to recite the Holy Rosary from 7 to 9 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He made his final journey home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.