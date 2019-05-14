Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Lopez Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel Lopez Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Manuel Lopez, Jr. of Lubbock, TX was born in Temple, TX on December 13, 1938 to Manuel Lopez Sr. and Guadalupe Garcia Lopez who preceded him in death. Manuel Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2019 at the age of 80 years. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Manuel Lopez 3rd and Andrew Lopez, and by two daughters, Joann Harris and Linda Lynn-Lopez. Manuel, Jr. is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Gloria Lopez; children. Richard Lopez (Gloria), Ronnie Lopez (Lori), Jackie Delgado, Nick Lopez, Gabriel Lopez (Lisa Capetillo) and Angela Lopez-Hernandez (Arthur); Manuel had 23 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, and 1 great-great grandchild, and 1 on the way. Manuel worked for the City of Lubbock and loved doing mechanic work, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved by all. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, May 15 from 9am-9pm and again on Thursday, May 16 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00am with interment to follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now