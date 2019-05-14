|
|
Lubbock- Manuel Lopez, Jr. of Lubbock, TX was born in Temple, TX on December 13, 1938 to Manuel Lopez Sr. and Guadalupe Garcia Lopez who preceded him in death. Manuel Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2019 at the age of 80 years. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Manuel Lopez 3rd and Andrew Lopez, and by two daughters, Joann Harris and Linda Lynn-Lopez. Manuel, Jr. is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Gloria Lopez; children. Richard Lopez (Gloria), Ronnie Lopez (Lori), Jackie Delgado, Nick Lopez, Gabriel Lopez (Lisa Capetillo) and Angela Lopez-Hernandez (Arthur); Manuel had 23 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, and 1 great-great grandchild, and 1 on the way. Manuel worked for the City of Lubbock and loved doing mechanic work, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved by all. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, May 15 from 9am-9pm and again on Thursday, May 16 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00am with interment to follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019