Petersburg- Manuel Orozco, 82, of Petersburg passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1936 in San Ciro De Acosta to Geronimo and Juana (Hernandez) Orozco. Manuel married Esperanza Camacho on January 30, 1974 in El Pitahayo, SLP Mexico. He was a man who loved God first and then his family who brought him much happiness and joy through their times together. He was a cowboy who enjoyed the rodeo life in his earlier years before becoming a farmer working for Gregory Farms. He always worked hard to provide the best life possible for his family.
Manuel's memory will be cherished by his wife Esperanza; his five sons, Ramon and wife Carmen of SLP, Mexico, Manuel, Jr. of Dallas, Jesus and wife Lidia of Dallas, Gildardo and wife Lissa of Petersburg, and Evarsito and wife Minerva of Petersburg; five daughters, Magdalena Orozco of Salt Lake City, Dionicia Perez and husband Arturo of Dallas, Lucina Eddin and husband Laith of Waxahachie, Ana Ruiz and husband Jose of Petersburg and Soila Esperanza Orozco of Petersburg; one brother, Teodolo Orozco and wife Socorro of Petersburg; and two sisters, Felipa Steiner and husband Barry of San Diego and Eufemia Orozco and husband Ventura Torres of SLP, Mexico; 33 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jesus Orozco and one sister, Lucina Orozco.
Visitation will begin Thursday, June 6, 2019 11:00 a.m. with a rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m., at Venue on Broadway. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday June 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Petersburg with burial to follow at Idalou Cemetery.
