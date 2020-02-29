Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Ramirez Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Ramirez Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Manuel Ramirez, Jr. was born in Paducah, TX on March 29, 1950. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Jesusa Ramirez; son, Daniel Ramirez and his wife Angela; and granddaughter, Kyndal Xian Ramirez. Visitation will be held a Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Sunday, March 1 from 3-9pm, and again on Monday, March 2 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be held in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -