Lubbock- Manuel Ramirez, Jr. was born in Paducah, TX on March 29, 1950. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Jesusa Ramirez; son, Daniel Ramirez and his wife Angela; and granddaughter, Kyndal Xian Ramirez. Visitation will be held a Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Sunday, March 1 from 3-9pm, and again on Monday, March 2 from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be held in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020