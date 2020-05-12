Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Villanueba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Villanueba


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Villanueba Obituary
Shallowater- Manuel Villanueba, 75, of Shallowater passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Manuel was born January 19, 1945 in Lake Providence, LA to Jose (Joe) and Antonia (Tony) Villanueba. Manuel married Adelina Salazar in Littlefield, TX on November 20, 1965. Manuel had retired from farming. He was a man who loved the outdoors and had a passion for fishing. He was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Shallowater.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Adelina Villanueba; six children, Margarita Ramirez of Shallowater, Joe Manuel Villanueva of Lubbock, Max Villanueva of Lubbock, Mary Guerrero (Jose Luis, Sr.) of Lockney, Maurice Villanueva, Sr. of Shallowater, and Marcial Villanueva of Crosbyton; four siblings, Rebecca Pauley of Pasco, Janie Ramos of Portland, Augustine (Janie) Villanueva of Connell, and Frank Villanueva of Spokane; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -