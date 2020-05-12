|
Shallowater- Manuel Villanueba, 75, of Shallowater passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Manuel was born January 19, 1945 in Lake Providence, LA to Jose (Joe) and Antonia (Tony) Villanueba. Manuel married Adelina Salazar in Littlefield, TX on November 20, 1965. Manuel had retired from farming. He was a man who loved the outdoors and had a passion for fishing. He was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Shallowater.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Adelina Villanueba; six children, Margarita Ramirez of Shallowater, Joe Manuel Villanueva of Lubbock, Max Villanueva of Lubbock, Mary Guerrero (Jose Luis, Sr.) of Lockney, Maurice Villanueva, Sr. of Shallowater, and Marcial Villanueva of Crosbyton; four siblings, Rebecca Pauley of Pasco, Janie Ramos of Portland, Augustine (Janie) Villanueva of Connell, and Frank Villanueva of Spokane; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020