Lubbock- Marc A. Farmer, 44, of Lubbock, TX, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 am Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Marc's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Marc was born September 19, 1974, in Lubbock, Texas, the son of O.E. and Frankie Farmer. On July 25, 1998, he married, Emily Hill. Together, they have three children Brooklyn, Blakely and Jacob.



He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1993 and attended Wayland Baptist University earning a degree in Business Administration in 1999.



Marc will be remembered for his mischievous smile, great hugs and incomparable sense of humor. Marc loved his family more than anything in the world.



Marc is survived by his wife; children; parents; brothers Danny, Keith and wife, Surinda; and Steven; plus numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward T. Haney, Capitola Rice, Dan Farmer and Nancy Farmer. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019