Marcia Anne Jagadzinsk Kawecki
1949 - 2020
Allen, Texas- Marcia Anne (Jagodzinski) Kawecki of Allen, Texas formerly of Lubbock, Texas passed away July 14, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born on April 4, 1949, the oldest of three daughters to Leonard Jagodzinski and Eleanor (Puchalski) Jagodzinski in Hamtramck, Michigan. Marcia married Thomas James Kawecki on September 26, 1969, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She worked for Texas Tech University in the counseling and testing office for 25 years, retiring in 2010. She and Tom were longtime members of St Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. In 2015, Marcia left the life she had built in Lubbock for a new beginning in Allen, Texas living near three of her four children. She resided at Discovery Village in Allen where she participated in activities like bingo and a writing group with other residents. Marcia always liked to write and kept many journals of her life experiences and observations. She also played word games online with her sister, Jan, and she loved trivia. Marcia could be found in front of her TV watching Jeopardy daily. She was also a big movie buff, enjoying both the classics and the newer movies. She was known for being a regular in front of the big screen at the weekly movie showings at Discovery Village. She attended St Jude's Catholic Church with her sister Joyce and loved a good breakfast at the Allen Cafe after mass. Marcia enjoyed having fun with her many pastimes, but she most loved her family. She is survived by her children, Lisa Seay and husband, Brian, Scott Kawecki and wife, Misty, Michael Kawecki, and Amy Schick and husband, Markus; grandchildren, Catherine Seay, Elizabeth Seay, Allison Kawecki, Austin Kawecki, Mikala Schick, and Cooper Schick; and a host of other loving family and friends. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kawecki and her parents, Leonard and Eleanor Jagodzinski. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
