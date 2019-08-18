|
|
Crosbyton- Marcilla M. Ellis, 61, of Crosbyton was called to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 13, 2019. She was born September 10, 1957 to Clayburn Roy and Priscilla Ann Marsh in Spur, Texas.
Marcilla was an avid hunter and loved shooting. She had a servant's heart and loved serving her family and community. She was on the First Baptist Church Kitchen Committee and a faithful volunteer at Crosbyton's Senior Citizen Center. She served as a Crosby County Election Judge and was on the Crosby County Historical Committee. Marcilla also served as a board member for the Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce.
Those who are blessed with many loving memories to cherish of Marcilla are her daughter Crystal Riley; her sons TJ Wilson and wife Melissa of Crosbyton, Randy Wilson and wife Stephanie of Lubbock; her sisters Melanie Snodgrass and Misty Griffin along with her grandchildren Devin Riley, Atreyu Wilson, Tristen Wilson, Kingston Wilson and Saylor Wilson.
Marcilla was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Crosbyton, visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in honor of Marcilla to the Crosbyton Senior Citizens Center at 119 N. Berkshire; Crosbyton, TX 79322. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Online condolences can be made at www. adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019