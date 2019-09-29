|
|
Lubbock- Marcille Reed passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas In her 98th year. Marcille "Marnie" Burleson Reed was born to the late Lucille Miller Burleson and Joseph Marcus Burleson at home on Tuesday, January 18, 1921 in Anson, Texas. She graduated from Meadow High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Texas Tech University, followed by postgraduate studies at The Julliard School in New York City. She taught choir in Meadow, Midland, and Kermit before moving to Brownfield in November, 1950. For the next 10 years she was the choir director for the First United Methodist Church. Marnie married Newell Arthur Reed on Saturday, August 18, 1951 in Brownfield. They shared a wonderful love of music and partnership through the years of Newells banking career. After Newell retired, they traveled all over the world until Newell's death on January 10, 1998. Preceding her in death was her brother, James Burleson and her great-nephew, Sawyer Burleson Flache. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lubbock. She is survived by her brother, Joe Burleson; neice, Harriet Burleson Flache and Sawyer's 2 daughters, Ty and Corah Flache. Marnie will lie in state for viewing at Resthaven Funeral Home from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on Monday, September 30. A graveside service celebrating her life is to be conducted at 11:00am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Meadow Cemetery with the Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor of Pampa's First United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of customary remembrance, contributions in Marnie's memory may be directed to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019